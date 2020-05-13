Montgomery drain project still underway

The Coronavirus pandemic hasn't stopped plans for a multi-million dollar project to reduce flooding and pollution in the Lansing area.

Crews continue to prepare for reconstruction of the Montgomery Drain, a district that spans from the Groesbeck Neighborhood south to the Frandor Shopping Center and former Red Cedar Golf Course.

Ingham Country Drain Commissioner, Pat Lindemann told News 10 the project is expected to cost $34 million and will take about two years to complete.

Lindemann gave a virtual presentation Monday night to the Lansing City Council and is expected to give another one Friday to Lansing Township officials.

He is expected to meet with East Lansing officials next week.

The project could end up a bit cheaper than expected because the material needed for the project is readily available, Lindemann said.

It’s up to Lansing, East Lansing and Lansing Township officials to decide how each municipality will pay for the project.

Lindemann said construction will be covered by low-interest bonds. He also said the project consists of 13 bids, and at least two of those bids have come in cheaper than expected.

