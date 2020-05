The prime minister of Montenegro says his country has become Europe's first coronavirus-free nation.

The small country on the Adriatic Sea has reported 324 confirmed cases of COVID-19 illness and nine deaths.

Ridding Montenegro of the virus is vital for the country's tourism industry.

The announcement comes 69 days after Montenegro reported its first case.

It also comes 20 days since the last new case was announced.

