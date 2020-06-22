Monroe County man is a millionaire…again

The Michigan Lottery announced Monday a Monroe County man won another $4 million almost three years after winning $4 million from the lottery.

In a news release, the lottery agency said Mark Clark won June 4 playing a $30 instant game called $150,000,000 Payout, purchased from Ash Market, 11653 Telegraph Road, Carleton.

He won his first millions in December 2017 playing another instant game he bought at 127 Party Store, 4938 S. Meridian Road, Hudson.

"I scratched the ticket off in the store with a coin my dad gave me about 10 years ago,” Clark said in the release. “We lost him about a year ago after some health struggles and I can't help but think maybe that lucky coin helped me win this.”

Clark said he retired after his first win and plans to use the new money to continue fishing and spending time with his family.

The Michigan Lottery contributes to the School Aid Fund through ticket sales. It began in 1972.

For more information, go to www.michiganlottery.com.

