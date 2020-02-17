Monkey see...at Sparrow hospital on Monday

If you see a lot of stuffed monkeys at Sparrow Hospital on Monday, you aren't 't going bananas.

It's the 14th year that Sparrow is taking part in Keith Urban's annual Valentine's Day Stuffed Monkey Drive.

The hospital is expecting more than 200 monkeys to be dropped off by fans of the country star.

A local fan collects the monkeys and then drops them off at the Sparrow Children's Center.

According to a release on the event, last year over 4,100 monkeys were collected nationally in 9 countries and 38 states.

The donations are being accepted at 1:30 on Feb. 17.

