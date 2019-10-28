Monica Conyers remembers husband, Former Rep. John Conyers

Today many are remembering former congressman John Conyers.

The long-time Michigan democrat died Sunday.

Conyers represented parts of Detroit for more than 50 years.

An activist from the civil rights era, John Conyers fought on behalf of the African-American community.

In 2017, multiple women accused Conyers of sexual misconduct dating back to the nineties.

To preserve his legacy, Conyers chose to retire.

But speaking to reporters, Conyers' wife remembered his personal accomplishments.

"His best accomplishment that he says is that of his sons," said his wife Monica, the former President pro-tempore of the Detroit City Council.

Conyers was the first African-American to hold the distinction as Dean - or most senior member of Congress.

