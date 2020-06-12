Money available for Jackson residents suffering coronavirus effects

The Community Action Agency and the city of Jackson are making federal funds available to residents who need financial relief due to COVID-19.

Jackson received a $756,000 Community Development Block Grant, the city said in a news release Friday, from the federal Coranavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

“So far, $305,000 of those grants have been allocated to help residents with foreclosure prevention, eviction protection and water shutoff protection,” the release said. “The city is working with CAA to administer these relief programs in Jackson.”

Residents are asked to call CAA at 517-539-8321 for water shutoff protection.

For eviction protection, call 517-539-8292.

For foreclosure protection involving a tax or mortgage issue, call 517-740-1027.

For help with other services, CAA can be reached at 517-784-4800.

“The coronavirus pandemic has created hardship for a lot of Jackson families and its incumbent that we use these funds to protect the most vulnerable among us,” Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies said in the release.

