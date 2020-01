A busy stretch of Lake Lansing Road now has the funds for a major face-lift.

The Michigan Department of Transportation on Thursday granted $375,000 to help fund a project that will have a total cost of more than $1.5 million.

That project will happen between Wood Street and West Road in front of the Eastwood Town Center in Lansing.

No time has been set for the start of that project.

