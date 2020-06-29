Monday morning car crash leaves two hurt

Early Monday morning, Lansing Police and Fire responded to a two-car crash at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Malcolm X Street near St. Joseph.

When emergency crews arrived, they found two damaged cars that had come to a stop on the lawn of the Union Missionary Baptist Church. One of the cars had rolled over.

Ambulances took two people to local hospitals.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Ten as we work to get more details.

