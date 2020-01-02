Mobile food pantry serves Lansing community

The City of Lansing and the Greater Lansing Food Bank are teaming up to deliver free, non-perishable food directly to people who need it.

A mobile food pantry will be at St. Gerard Catholic Parish off of Willow Hwy in Lansing on Saturday, Jan. 18.

The city said the food pantry is for anyone who is disadvantaged, on a fixed income, or has a limited or low income job.

To be able to pick up those food times a person must have a valid state ID or Driver's License.

