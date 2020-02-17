Mixed-use construction project underway in downtown Lansing

Construction is well underway for the $40 million mixed-use construction project in downtown Lansing.

The project, "600 Block," is located on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Larch Street.

The much-anticipated building will include a Meijer-owned and operated grocery store called the "Capital City Market."

The project manager said the store should be open to the public in a few months.

"So right now, we have a multitude of things going on between fireproofing the steel, polishing the concrete floors and building the block wall," said Jason Kildea, project manager. "Construction's on schedule. We'll be done late summer early fall of this year. The hotel will lag a little behind that because they have a lot more fit and finish within the hotel rooms themselves."

The mixed-use space will also include a 124-room hotel, dozens of residential apartments and 300 parking spaces next door.

