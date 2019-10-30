Mixed results on U.S. health report card

A new government report on health in the U.S. shows some mixed results.

Researchers say the average life expectancy among Americans has declined in two of the past three years.

Much of that drop is due to a spike in deaths from suicide, up 24% since 2007, and drug overdoses, up 82%.

Fertility rates have also*fallen 10 out of the last 11 years.

But there was some good news.

Teen births dropped by more than half between 2007 and 2017, and the infant mortality rate continues to decline.

The study was led by researchers at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

