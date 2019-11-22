Mixed reaction to oil-drilling plans

New details on Friday for the plans to drill for oil near Mason.

We first told you about it on Thursday.

News 10 talked to people who lived in the drilling zone and we got mixed reactions.

The Jordan Development company went door to door to ask land owners to sign a lease allowing it to drill on their property.

One owner says they were a little pushy.

"There was a man from Traverse City who came and he was kind of selling it a little too much so I wasn't -- you know really receptive to the plan," said David North, who lives in Mason.

On top of that North says the offer wasn't even that good financially.

"The financial gain versus like what bothersome things they might even do cause he was only offering like $250 and I didn't really know exactly what they would do to us but we weren't interested."

The Jordan Development Company wants to drill on 120 acres south of Kipp Road between the railroad tracks and Eden Road.

Vevay Township supervisor Jesse Ramey showed on a map where the drilling will take place.

About 70% of property owners in the area signed leases.

One of them told News 10 he signed in part because he doesn't think the drilling will affect his property.

"I think the state would step in if it's going to hurt a water table. You got the DNR," said Brian, who lives in Mason.

"Environmental people I just think they'd step in too quick for that," added Brian who lives in Mason.

The township supervisor tells us they ultimately don't have final say over the project. The state will decide company can drill or not.

A decision is expected to be made in the next couple of months.

The company is waiting for the state to finish an environmental impact study.

