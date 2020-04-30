Workers have mixed feelings about "Future of Frontliners" program

Wednesday night workers say they have mixed feelings over Governor Whitmer's proposal to offer free college for those on the frontlines of the pandemic.

"Today I'm announcing 'Future for Frontliners' it's a proposal to help ensure those heroes have paths to opportunity it will provide tuition-free college opportunities for people who have risked their lives fighting on the front line of this pandemic," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The announcement was made on Wednesday during her afternoon presser to give frontline workers who don't have a college degree a chance to earn a technical certificate, associate's degree or even a bachelor's degree for free.

One essential hospital worker who is also studying to receive her degree thinks the 'Future for Frontliners' program is a great idea.

But, says it's unclear about who it actually benefits.

"It doesn't really answer the question whether the people who are currently frontline and are still currently studying whether or not it's going to affect them or if we have any benefits of like loan (forgiveness)," said Karolina Balciunaite.

"I think it would be great honestly, I mean everyone out there has families too, and they're bringing the virus home potentially so I think it's just a little appreciation for us," added Balciunaite.

Nicole Holbrook a social worker who is currently working during this pandemic, says she feels the program is a little unfair to those who already have their degree but are still paying off their student debt.

"What about all us frontline workers who've already gone through that process of school. You know I hold a master's in social work. I'm a frontline I'm an essential worker, I have to be at work every day. I spent my money going to school and I've done my time in school where's our relief?" said Holbrook.

The program is still only a proposal. In a release, Governor Whitmer said she looks forward to working on her proposal with the bipartisan legislative coalition that helped pass the 'Reconnect' program last month.

