Mix-up leads to wrong virus results for some prisoners

The Corrections Department says more than 100 prisoners in southeastern Michigan were given the wrong results of coronavirus tests.

Fifty-four men were told they tested positive while another 54 were told they tested negative at Macomb Correctional Center. The results were actually the reverse.

Spokesman Chris Gautz says the mistake led to prisoners subsequently being housed in wrong areas.

The Corrections Department recently finished testing the statewide population of 38,000 prisoners.

Ten percent were infected, and 68 prisoners have died, including five at Macomb.

