Mississippi man freed months after court rules racial bias

A Mississippi man whose murder conviction was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court for racial bias has been released from custody for the first time in 22 years.

Curtis Flowers walked out of the regional jail in Louisville on Monday, hours after a judge set his bond at $250,000. His attorney Rob McDuff says a person who wants to remain anonymous has posted $25,000, the 10% needed to secure Flowers’ release.

Flowers must wear an electronic monitor while awaiting prosecutors’ decision whether to try him a seventh time.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned his fourth conviction in June, citing racial bias in jury selection.

