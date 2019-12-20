Body of missing Texas mom found; child found ‘safe’

The body of an Austin woman who went missing a week ago with her baby was recovered at a home in a community outside Houston, police said Friday.

Heidi Broussard and her daughter Margot Carey, of Austin, Texas, have been missing since Dec. 12. (Source: Austin police/KEYE/CNN)

Heidi Broussard, 33, and her 1-month-old child Margot Carey had not been seen by their family since Dec. 12.

Broussard’s body was positively identified on Friday by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, which determined Broussard’s death to be a homicide by strangulation.

A child matching Margot’s description was discovered safe and healthy at the residence, said Austin Detective Brad Herries. Officials are waiting on DNA testing to confirm it is the missing girl.

The child was placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

One person has been arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse, Herries said. Police did not identify the suspect but said the person’s bail is $600,000 and they currently remain in custody.

The investigation is ongoing, they said.

Heidi Broussard was last seen dropping off her 6-year-old child at school. Police said they believe she returned to her residence, and her boyfriend later reported her missing when she and his daughter did not return before the 6-year-old needed to be picked up from school activities.

