Lansing Police Department has issued a missing person's alert.

Sheryl Leigh Brazee was last seen in the 3400 block of Tecumseh River Road.

She is 45 years old, 5'7 and 145 pounds.

If you have any information about where Sheryl could be, you are asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

