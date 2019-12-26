Missing elderly couple last seen Christmas Eve

An elderly couple was last seen when they left a friend's home on Christmas Eve. They never made it home.

The Barry County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in searching for James and Dora Boulter.

The couple was last known to be driving back to their home in Orangeville Township, Barry County at 10:30 p.m.

They were driving a yellow Jeep Renegade. Michigan license plate number 8MBJ29.

Family members contacted police on Christmas Day.

If seen or located please contact the Barry County Sheriff’s Office (269-948-4801) or Barry County Central Dispatch (269-948-4800).

