Owner presumes missing dogs were stolen

News 10 is getting to the bottom of these two Micro Mini Bully's who are missing.

Their owner says they have been missing since the weekend and it's not like them to stray.

They were last seen around Lowcroft and Rouse in Lansing.

One dog is a mom and still weaning puppies, so finding them is important to the owner.

A reward is being offered.

If you know anything please contact the number listed on the image, 517-703-7658.

