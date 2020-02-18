Missing dog returned 1.5 years later

A husky, who got lost in Lansing a year and a half ago, is back with his owner.

Galileo went missing in September of 2018 at just nine months old. Kristin Keehl, Galileo's owner, was living in south Lansing at the time and her door was left open.

"It was about after six months I kind of gave up hope. I assumed the worst," Keehl said.

That is--until she was scrolling through Facebook last week.

A woman posted his picture on a page for lost and found pets.

"Oh my God, that's my dog," Keehl said.

He was found running in the middle of a busy street in Holt.

"He didn't let me touch him at first. I was like 'come here!' and then he's like 'nah' and would start running. I was like 'no come back,'" said Aurora Alldaffer, who found Galileo.

Alldaffer was walking home so she called her mother to come and help her.

"We bribed him with treats which was much more enticing than the dumpster ice that he was trying to eat," Alldaffer said.

Keehl arraigned to meet with the woman whose daughter rescued Galileo.

"She was nice enough to even pay to get him chipped for me and I cried my eyes out of course," Keehl said.

"There's a big stuffed husky over there that she had told us that she had bought when Galileo came up missing and it kind of helped her get through him being gone, but now there's no room on her bed anymore because he's there because he takes up a lot of space. So she gave that to my daughter," said Vicki Alldaffer.

Of course Keehl wonders what Galileo was doing during his time on the run, but more than anything she's just glad to have him home--a reunion more than a year in the making.

"I'm ecstatic. I'm happy he's back. He's been following me around since he's gotten home. I think he's definitely happy where he's at," said Keehl.

Vicki and her daughter have rescued animals in the past. They want to remind those who find lost pets to take the animals to a shelter or a vet to be scanned for a microchip.

