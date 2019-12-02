Missing children poster contest begins

There are more than 800 missing children in Michigan.

The harsh reality of missing kids effects many families and communities in the state, and to bring awareness to the issue Michigan State Police invites invites fifth grade students statewide to participate in the 2020 National Missing Children Day Poster Contest.

The 2018 national winner was a Michigan student from Clinton Township.

Student can draw a poster that touches on the theme of "Bringing Our Missing Children Home" and the phrase must appear somewhere on the poster.

Not only is this an emotional project, it opens up a conversation about safety and missing children.

Michigan's winning artist will be entered in the national contest, which, if chosen, includes a free trip to Washington D.C. and artwork featured as the National Missing Children Day poster.

The poster and application should be submitted by by Jan. 31, 2020.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.