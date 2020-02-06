Missing Michigan kids found with parents in Nebraska

--------------------------- Could not establish Webservice session --------------------------- The session on the webservice server has been lost and can not be restored on any server in the enterprise. Please contact your administrator to check on the w Nebraska authorities say state troopers found two children reported missing by Michigan authorities and took their mother into custody.
The 7-year-old boy and his 9-year-old sister had been traveling with their parents in their pickup truck.
It was spotted Tuesday afternoon at a gas station in York.
The children were turned over to Nebraska authorities for a return to Michigan.
Their mother, Rebecca Dunkelberger, was arrested on a Michigan warrant alleging a probation violation and allegations about violation of a custody order.
It's unclear whether she has an attorney.
Her husband, Dennis Dunkelberger, was released.
