UPDATE: 5-year-old boy found safe

A missing 5-year-old boy was found safe around 12:04 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3.

Clinton County issued an alert for a missing 5-year-old boy earlier that day.

At the time of the alert, Joey Bowman was last seen at 10 a.m. 415 Normandy Drive, which is a part of the King Arthur's Court trailer park in DeWitt.

He was wearing a black shirt with Star Wars on it, black paints with blue stripe down the side and black boots

He's approximately 3’5, brown hair and brown eyes.

He has been located and is safe, according to the Clinton County Central Dispatch.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.