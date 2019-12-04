Miss Michigan visits State Capitol

Miss Michigan 2019 made a stop in Lansing Wednesday.

Mallory Rivard, 24, was introduced and recognized on the House and Senate floor and also met with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

She also met with state legislators about her social impact initiative "Read to Succeed," which aims to promote childhood literacy.

As a first grade teacher at MacGregor Elementary, Rivard said childhood literacy, and ensuring all kids have equal educational opportunities, is a huge part of her platform as Miss Michigan.

"I've worked really hard to get books in the hands of kids because that's a really big problem for students that live in poverty--specifically the school district that I am in. I'm in a school where 100% of my students live below the poverty line. So we're working to give every child in the state of Michigan the same opportunities regardless of their zip code," Rivard said.

Rivard attended the Bay City Public School as a high school student and graduated from Bay City Western High School, according to a news release.

She is a graduate of Saginaw Valley State University and is working toward a master's degree in early childhood education, according to the news release.

Rivard is the daughter of Troy and Wendy Rivard, of Frankenlust Township.

Rivard will compete in the Miss America competition Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.

You can only watch the competition right her on WILX.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.