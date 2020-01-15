Miscarriage linked to increased PTSD

Women who suffer a pregnancy loss may face an increased risk of PTSD.

That's according to new research conducted in the U.K..

The study tracked over 650 women who had an early miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy.

Nine months later one in six of the women had symptoms of PTSD.

Many said they had intrusive or unwanted thoughts about their miscarriage, and others reported nightmares or flashbacks.

The study was led by researchers at Imperial College London and published in 'American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.'

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.