Minor changes to Capital City Market plan

There have been some changes to the look of a new development coming to downtown Lansing.

The Capital City Market 'mixed-use' project is being built on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Larch Street.

The four-story property will feature apartments, a hotel, bar, and restaurant, along with a market run by Meijer

There aren't too many drastic changes from the first rendering of the project but you can see slight color and font differences that they are planning to use.

The general shape of the building is also more on the sleek side.

The entire project is expected to be finished in late 2020 or early 2021.

