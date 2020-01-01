Minimum wage increase takes effect

The start of the new year also marks new wages for the lowest paid employees in the state.

Minimum wage increased by 20 cents today for all minimum wage employees across the state, from the previous $9.45 to $9.65.

Tipped workers will see a slightly smaller increase, only 8 cents. A law allows employers to pay their tipped employees 38 percent of minimum hourly wage.

Michigan isn't the only state to increase their minimum wage. 24 states plus 48 cities and counties will be doing the same, according to National Employment Law Project.

In Ingham County the median household income from 2014 to 2018 was $50,940.

An estimated 8.7 percent of households had income below $10,000 a year, according to the U.S. Census’ American Community Survey.

The same survey findings reported that 20.1 percent of people in Ingham County lived in poverty, and 23.4 percent of kids under the age of 18 were below the poverty line.

A full time employee working at minimum wage in Michigan will earn $20,072.00 yearly, according to minimum-wage.org.

According to the United States Census Bureau in 2018, the poverty line for a two person household with no children is $16,815. A household with a single working adult, and a child is $17,308.

