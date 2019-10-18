Miller Road scheduled for closure on Saturday

Miller Road will be closed on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Miller Road is between Executive Drive and Beechfield Drive. The closure is needed for maintenance work over the Pawlowski Drain.

Detours:

Eastbound traffic will be required directed north on Executive Drive to Keystone Drive, north-east on Keystone Avenue to Enterprise Drive, south-east on Enterprise Drive to Aurelius Road and south on Aurelius Road to return to Miller Road.

Westbound traffic will be directed north on Aurelius Road to Enterprise Drive, west/north-west on Enterprise Drive to Keystone Avenue, south-west on Keystone Avenue to Executive Drive and south on Executive Drive to return to Miller Road.

