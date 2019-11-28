Millennials buying more real Chirstmas trees

The Christmas tree industry can thank millennials for its recent rise in sales.

The National Christmas Tree Association says Americans bought more trees last year and the trend is expected to continue.

Real trees saw a larger rise than fake ones--with a 20% spike in 2018.

Experts say the demand is fueled by millennials who are starting their own families and traditions.

Th industry took a major hit at the beginning of the great recession.

During the financial crisis, many Americans opted not to buy any trees.

