Mild temperatures to start the week

Today starts with plenty of sunshine. Some cloud cover moves in this afternoon. Tonight into tomorrow we see the chance of scattered rain showers and even the chance of a stray thunderstorm. Severe weather is not anticipated in our area tonight or tomorrow. Some sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday.

High temperatures today through Wednesday will be near 60 degrees. Highs are back in the 40s for Thursday and Friday. This weekend high temperatures are expected to be near 50 degrees.

