Mild temperatures hold on over the next week

The jet stream has the cold air locked to our north in Canada and we will continue with above average temperatures this week in Michigan. High temperatures each day through Saturday will be in the 40s and 50s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

Plenty of sunshine is expected once again today. Tuesday plan on a mix of clouds and sun. Christmas Day will be mostly cloudy across the area. Dry weather is expected to hold on in Mid-Michigan through Friday. Rain returns Saturday. Rain and snow showers are possible Sunday.

