Mild temperatures for most of the week

A cold front slips through the area early this morning and will touch off a few showers south and east of Lansing. The chance of showers will end by 9 A.M. and some clearing is expected this afternoon. High temperatures today are expected to be in the mid to upper 40s. Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 20s.

Tuesday plan on a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Another front sweeps through the area Tuesday evening that may touch off a few rain or snow showers. Low temperatures Tuesday night will be near 30. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to mid 40s.

A cold front sweeps through Thursday night. Friday behind the front we will feel a drop in temperatures with highs in the upper 30s. Plenty of sunshine is expected Friday. Temperatures start to warm up again this weekend.

