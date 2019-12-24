Mild Temperatures this Christmas

Wednesday will not be a “white Christmas” but rather we’ll see temperatures well above where they should be this time of the year.

The normal high this time of the year is 32 degrees, but we’ll be in the middle 40s on average.

Areas north of Lansing will likely be cooler and further south it’ll be closer to the 50 degree mark.

Thursday the chance for a few sprinkles returns, but we’re not expecting much.

It’s later Saturday into Sunday that we’re expecting a better chance for rain. Later Sunday into Monday that rain changes over to some snow.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.