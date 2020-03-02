Mike Bloomberg to campaign in Michigan

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will be in Michigan later this week following Super Tuesday, according to a statement from his campaign.

Bloomberg will be traveling to Macomb County, Michigan on Thursday for organizing events with supporters, according to the statement.

He will also be visiting Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday.

The trip will be Bloomberg's third visit to both Michigan and Pennsylvania.

On Friday and Saturday, Mike will campaign across Florida for his fourth trip.

“Mike is running for president to unite our country when it is more divided than ever and to defeat Donald Trump. Nowhere is Mike’s commitment to delivering a Democratic victory in November more clear than in the key battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Florida, and Mike is excited to return to them this week,” said Dan Kanninen, States Director for Mike Bloomberg 2020. “As our campaign continues to gain momentum, Mike will engage with voters in these states and share his message of taking on tough fights on critical issues like gun safety, climate change, and health care, and winning.”

The campaign said more details about his stops in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Florida will be announced.

