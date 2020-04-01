Migrant dies in Mexico detention center riot over virus fear

A Guatemalan migrant is dead following a riot at an immigration detention center in Mexico where detainees burned mattresses to protest conditions that they say could expose them to the new coronavirus.

The Guatemalan consul in Mexico's Gulf coast state of Tabasco on Wednesday confirmed the man's death the previous day.

According to a local migrant shelter, the riot broke out because migrants were tired of long periods of detention and fear that overcrowding and poor sanitary conditions could expose them to the coronavirus.

The “72” migrant shelter says 14 other migrants were injured, some seriously.

Mexico's National Immigration Institute says deportation programs have been delayed by travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

