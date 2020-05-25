Mid-Michiganders commemorate fallen soldiers despite cancelled events

Through social distancing and cancelled events, people across Mid-Michigan still found ways to make memorial day special and honor fallen soldiers.

Trumpeter Carlise Beauchene plays "Taps" at Gar Memorial Park in Eaton Rapids.

In Okemos and Haslett the Kiwanis Club placed flags in front of more than 1,000 homes and businesses.

"It's a symbol of patriotism but it's also a symbol of unity. We're one of the few communities in the United States that does this," said member Andrew Such.

People can purchase the flag service for $36 and have flags placed six times a year on days like Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veteran's Day.

"That money goes to programs for kids right here in our community," said Such.

In Laingsburg, city sponsored events were cancelled so a group of people decided to put on a small memorial of their own.

"In my mind, the way that I've been raised is that we need to honor all veterans, but especially the ones that have fallen and have left us," said community member Don Lockhart whose father and grandfather are veterans.

Lockhart helped put on the tribute, where they read the names of all the local soldiers who lost their lives.

"The ultimate sacrifice is obviously dying for your country and as it may be sad, we also think of it as very honorable," said Lockhart.

Then there was call out to every trumpeter and bugler, to play "Taps" all together from wherever they were at 3 p.m.

In Eaton Rapids, Carlise Beauchene a trumpeter with the Charlotte Community Band answered that call. He played "Taps" from the Gar Memorial Park.

"The trumpet is such an amazing instrument and for it to be highlighted in this facet and then to be able to use that in a way to help commemorate the troops that we've lost. It is very special," said Beauchene.

