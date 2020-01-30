Mid-Michigan soldiers welcomed home

More than 150 soldiers are back home here in Michigan after serving our country on foreign soil.

Members of the Michigan National Guard 46th Military Police Company based at the Corunna Armory returned home Thursday afternoon after spending nearly a year in Cuba.

Members came from all across Michigan. Dominic Colon is from Lansing. His company was in charge of patrolling Guantanamo Bay.

"Long days and early mornings is all I can say," Colon said. "Just excited to get the rest of my life going. It was on pause for a while."

He said the hardest part of the nine-month deployment wasn't the work.

"Missing my wife. That's about it. She's the one person I've got that's always there for me," Colon said.

His wife Noelya said the time apart was hard for her too.

"Because when you are here, you are the one doing everything. They don't have access to help you out, just taking care of everything that half the time he would do," Noelya said.

She sais she is looking forward to spending time with her husband.

"Boring. I'm used to being with him all the time," Noelya said.

The soldiers were deployed to help Joint Task Force Guantanomo.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

