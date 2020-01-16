Mid-Michigan school builds dog houses for animal shelter

The Ingham County Animal Shelter (ICACS) said they are in desperate need of dog house donations and one local school is working to help fix the problem.

Attwood New Tech Magnet School has teamed up with the shelter to build dog houses as part of a math project.

The project-based learning school said they hope to give their fifth graders some new skills while building the dog houses.

"This project will teach the standards for math. We're doing area, perimeter, all that stuff. They'll also get to learn how to use tools, which is not something they would normally get to do in school," said Caitlin Donnelly, of Attwood New Tech Magnet School.

The school does have some funding for the project, however, donations can be given to the school's front office.

The shelter is also taking dog house donations.

If you have a dog house you are no longer using and would like to donate it, you can contact Kate Turner at 517-676-8318.

If you would like to help the shelter buy more houses, you can donate by clicking here.

