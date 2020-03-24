Mid-Michigan sanitation company working to slow the spread of coronavirus

A local sanitation company is stepping up to help slow the spread of coronavirus in Mid-Michigan.

Green Tech Soft Wash cleans all kinds of surfaces. To help slow the spread of the coronavirus, the company is sanitizing playground equipment at area schools.

On Tuesday, the company was out at Holt Public Schools. They said cleaning playground equipment is the perfect way to give back.

"When this crisis came about we knew that we were uniquely qualified because of our sanitation background to do more," said Greg White and Brian Darr of Green Tech Soft Wash.

The company is also giving away its cleaning solution on Saturdays starting this week.

The company will have 2,000 gallons to give out, all you have to do is provide a container up to one gallon.

They will start handing out supplies on Saturday beginning at noon and then every Saturday after that until supplies last.

