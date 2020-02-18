Mid-Michigan man running to qualify in summer Olympics

A Mid-Michigan runner has a chance to race in front of the entire world.

Nathan Martin will be running next week to see if he qualifies for this year's summer Olympics.

Thirteen months worth of work all comes down to one race next week in Atlanta, Georgia.

"My best is 2:14:33, that's about 5:08 per mile," Martin said.

That time is well below the 2:19 mark needed to qualify for the Olympics. For next week's race, there is no time to beat. In fact, Martin just needs a podium finish.

"As of right now, I think I've got a shot there," Martin said.

So do his fans and his coach, Dante Ottolini.

"Nate's a racer so if I were a betting man, I'd put my money on Nate. There's a chance he could finish 20th or he could finish third. We'll see," Ottolini said.

Martin flies to Atlanta this Friday where he'll finish training and race to what he hopes is more of the road to Tokyo.

Martin will be running in the Olympic Marathon Trial at noon on Feb. 29. You can watch the race live on News 10.

