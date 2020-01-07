Mid-Michigan residents react to Iran missile attack

The Pentagon confirmed Tuesday evening that Iran launched ballistic missiles at two targets hosting U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq.

President Trump plans to make a statement Wednesday morning. He tweeted Tuesday that "All is well. Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."

A U.S. official said it appears there have been very few if any casualties.

Some people in Mid-Michigan say they were shocked to hear the news while others said they're scared for their safety.

"It's really shocking there's no words for it. I mean I don't -- it doesn't matter what side of the tape your standing, it's a scary situation. Like these are lives, these are people," Niki Topski said.

"And it's just scary for a kid -- who just kind of wants to go to school and have a future you know? I don't really know what's going to happen or if this is going to affect me directly but it's just kind of scary to hear news like this," Mason Sermak said.

"I have a friend from Iran. I have friends from the U.S. and I know them very well and they don't want war. I think our leaders all over the world, they should give more thoughts to find a solution without any war. I think that's possible," Al-Ahsamtalukder, MSU grad student from Bangladesh, said.

Local lawmakers are also reacting to the attack on social media. Republicans are not saying a lot, but Democrats are speaking out on Twitter.

Representative Dan Kildee of Michigan's 5th congressional district tweeted "My thoughts are with our brave American military personnel overseas. Praying for their safety tonight."

Senator Gary Peters tweeted "I'm closely monitoring the situation in Iraq and praying for the safety of our service members and personnel."

U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin also released a statement regarding the attack:

“There is nothing that prepares you for the sound of incoming fire,” Slotkin said. “Tonight, I'm watching the coverage and thinking of our service members and diplomats who are in harm's way, and about their families back at home worried about them. While we don't yet know the full extent of tonight's military activity, if it's indeed true that Iranians fired conventional ballistic missiles at U.S. targets, it would be unprecedented. We are now in a cycle of escalation that threatens to draw us into wider war. The President and his team should remember the gravity of their responsibilities and be prepared to explain their strategic plan -- to include next steps and possible ways to de-escalate. They owe the American public no less.”

