Mid-Michigan repair shop gives car away for $1

A woman in Jackson got the gift of a lifetime, a car for the price of $1.

Tisha Langston was the lucky recipient of the car from Ultimate Auto Repair in Jackson.

This is the second year the auto repair shop has done this kind of giveaway.

Langston said this car will help her get back on her feet.

"I've been looking and searching and trying to come up with the money so I could get a new car so I can go back and forth to work and it's just been really hard, so this is a blessing," Langston said.

A panel of judges selected the new car owner based on applications and nominations that were submitted.

Last year, a Chevy Impala was given away to a mother in need.

The owner of the shop said he does this giveaway to give back to a community that helped him get on his feet.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

