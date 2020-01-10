Mid-Michigan prepping for winter storm

From grocery stores to gas stations, a lot of us have been preparing for a stay-put Saturday, and the possibility of losing power.

Gas stations and stores like Meijer and Kroger have been busy all Friday night as many people tried to get the necessities before the storm hits.

News 10 spoke with a few people in Mid-Michigan who say they are stocking up on the basics: food, water and gas, to avoid having to head outside on Saturday in addition to being prepared in case the power goes out.

"I'm out preparing, getting some food, getting gassed up and so on and so forth and making sure that I don't have to go anywhere tomorrow during the storm," said Eric Hamilton.

"Putting fuel in the truck and in the can, getting ready for the generator if we have the storm. It's Michigan so you never can tell, " said Jack Williams.

"Just get a lot of water, get a lot of food. Surround yourself with people that care about you and you care about," said Aaron Holland.

Some things you can do to help prepare yourself for the ice storm is to:

-Stock up on non-perishable food, batteries and extra pet supplies

-Freeze bottles of water -- so that if the power does go out -- they can help keep fresh food cold.

If you do have to go outside -- make sure you have emergency supplies like,

-Jumper cables

-Flashlights

-blankets

It might also be a good idea to keep a list of emergency phone numbers on hand.

