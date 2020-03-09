Mid-Michigan polling locations ready to fight coronavirus, other viruses

As Michiganders prepare to head to the polls Tuesday, clerks in Mid-Michigan are doing what they can to ease people's minds about the coronavirus.

"We have Clorox wipes and we have king size sanitizers," said Delta Township Clerk Mary Clark.

Clark doesn't want anyone getting sick while casting their ballot in Tuesday's Presidential Primary.

Every polling location will be stocked with disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizers.

"We'll be wiping down, just as we have here, wiping down the voting booth, pens multiple times a day," said Clark.

Clark said disinfectant wipes are nothing in new in Delta Township. In fact, they've been wiping down voting booths for years.

"They'll be doing it all day long. In almost all my precincts I have a floater, which will be doing it at least hourly if not more frequently than that," she said.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum said voters are also helping keep Election Day sanitary.

"A lot of people have already voted. It's evidenced by the increased amount of absentee ballots already received by the local clerks," said Byrum.

About a third of the voters in Delta Township already cast their ballot.

Clark said voters who haven't shouldn't worry about the coronavirus.

"People should not be afraid to go vote. We've done everything we can to make it as safe as possible," said Clark.

Local clerks tell News 10 they plan to keep the new hygiene practices in place for future elections.

