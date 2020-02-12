WATCH: Mid-Michigan man being sentenced for animal torture

A mid-Michigan man charged with nearly beating a dog to death in early October of last year is being sentenced in court.

Champ is the dog Abdulrazzaq Salah Mustafa has pleaded guilty to beating in October of 2019. (Source: WILX)

Abdulrazzaq Salah Mustafa plead guilty to animal torturing in the second degree in January.

The dog injured in the beating is named Champ.

Mustafa confessed that he picked up Champ and slammed the dog onto the ground multiple times.

Authorities say this caused several compound fractures to the right-rear femur of the dog.

Animal control investigators got involved when Mustafa's girlfriend brought Champ to the Capital Area Humane Society last October.

She told investigators Mustafa routinely beat Champ.

The beating Mustafa acknowledged left Champ with life-long injuries.

Champ is now recovering with a foster family.

Officers say Mustafa cut a deal with prosecutors.

The deal calls for no jail time; if he stays out of trouble.

Mustafa is being sentenced in Ingham County Circuit Court.

