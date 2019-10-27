Mid-Michigan high school football playoff matchups

The 2019 MHSAA playoffs bracket has been announced and listed below are all of the matchups for Mid-Michigan area teams.

Key: R= Region, D= District

Division 1

R 1 D 2

Brighton (7-2) at Holt (7-2)

Division 2

R2 D1

Jackson (5-3) at Battle Creek Lakeview (9-0)

Livonia Churchill (5-4) at Dexter (8-1)

Division 3

R 3 D 1

Parma Western (7-2) at Chelsea (9-0)

Pinckney (7-2) at Coldwater (8-1)

R 2 D 2

St Johns (6-3) at Mason (9-0)

DeWitt (7-2) at East Lansing (7-2)

Division 4

R 3 D 1

Williamston (5-4) at Flint Powers Catholic (7-2)

Fowlerville (6-3) at Goodrich (7-2)

Division 5

R 2 D 2

Central Montcalm (7-2) at Portland (7-2)

Olivet (8-1) at Lansing Catholic (8-1)

Division 6

R 3 D 1

Jonesville (6-3) at Hillsdale (9-0)

R 3 D 2

Manchester (5-4) at Grass Lake (8-1)

Division 7

R 2 D 1

North Muskegon (5-4) at Pewamo-Westphalia (9-0)

R 2 D 2

Laingsburg (6-3) at New Lothrop (9-0)

R 3 D 2

Homer (7-2) @ Jackson Lumen Christi (8-0)

Division 8

R 3 D 1

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian (7-2) at Fowler (8-1)

R 4 D 1

Mendon (7-2) at Reading (8-1)

R 4 D 2

Concord (5-4) at Adrian Lenawee Christian (8-1)

Addison (7-2) at Sand Creek (7-2)

8-Man Division 2

Region 4

Bay City All Saints (5-4) at Portland St Patrick (9-0)

8-Man Division 1

Region 4

New Haven Merritt Academy (8-1) at Morrice (8-1)

The full list of matchups for each division can be found on the MHSAA website.