Mid-Michigan high school football playoff matchups

LANSING, Mi The 2019 MHSAA playoffs bracket has been announced and listed below are all of the matchups for Mid-Michigan area teams.
Key: R= Region, D= District
Division 1
R 1 D 2
Brighton (7-2) at Holt (7-2)
Division 2
R2 D1
Jackson (5-3) at Battle Creek Lakeview (9-0)
Livonia Churchill (5-4) at Dexter (8-1)
Division 3
R 3 D 1
Parma Western (7-2) at Chelsea (9-0)
Pinckney (7-2) at Coldwater (8-1)
R 2 D 2
St Johns (6-3) at Mason (9-0)
DeWitt (7-2) at East Lansing (7-2)
Division 4
R 3 D 1
Williamston (5-4) at Flint Powers Catholic (7-2)
Fowlerville (6-3) at Goodrich (7-2)
Division 5
R 2 D 2
Central Montcalm (7-2) at Portland (7-2)
Olivet (8-1) at Lansing Catholic (8-1)
Division 6
R 3 D 1
Jonesville (6-3) at Hillsdale (9-0)
R 3 D 2
Manchester (5-4) at Grass Lake (8-1)
Division 7
R 2 D 1
North Muskegon (5-4) at Pewamo-Westphalia (9-0)
R 2 D 2
Laingsburg (6-3) at New Lothrop (9-0)
R 3 D 2
Homer (7-2) @ Jackson Lumen Christi (8-0)
Division 8
R 3 D 1
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian (7-2) at Fowler (8-1)
R 4 D 1
Mendon (7-2) at Reading (8-1)
R 4 D 2
Concord (5-4) at Adrian Lenawee Christian (8-1)
Addison (7-2) at Sand Creek (7-2)
8-Man Division 2
Region 4
Bay City All Saints (5-4) at Portland St Patrick (9-0)
8-Man Division 1
Region 4
New Haven Merritt Academy (8-1) at Morrice (8-1)
The full list of matchups for each division can be found on the MHSAA website.