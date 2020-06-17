Mid-Michigan health departments host COVID-19 community testing event

Several mid-Michigan health departments are coming together to host a community COVID-19 testing event.

The event is being organized by the Ingham County and Barry-Eaton District health departments in addition to the Ingham County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency and MSU Health Care,

Organizers of the community testing say they encourage people both with symptoms and without, to get tested for the virus.

The test is free and organizers say everyone who gets tested will get a Meijer gift card.

The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Abundant Grace Faith Church located at 5750 south Cedar Street in Lansing.

To view the Facebook page created for the community testing event, click here.

