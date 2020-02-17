Mid-Michigan family says their 62-year-old relative froze to death in his home

The Jaros family had gone to invite their relative over for dinner, but there was no answer at the door.

With no sounds of movement inside, no foot tracks in the snow, and a full mailbox with the last date postmarked January 16, they immediately called police.

"They went inside. They were inside for just a few minutes, and they came out and told us they found him frozen to death. That's what they said to us."

Dying in 26 degrees alone was bad enough, but walking around the home and seeing how he suffered first-hand put the family in tears...

"He's very, very skinny. Didn't have a lot of fat to live on, and if you can't cook, can't take a hot shower, can't microwave anything to eat or drink, eating cold foods, there's no words."

The family began wondering why his power was shut off.

In a statement, Consumers Energy said...

"Consumers Energy stopped providing natural gas in May 2019 and electricity in July 2019 to this person's home due to non-payment of bills. The balance on the account was paid later in July, but Consumers Energy did not receive a request to restore service or a payment for the restoration fee."

His family says he tried to cope with the cold...but they say Arnol suffered from a form of social anxiety.

"He wouldn't do anything. I was hopeful that we could help him with that and get him some sort of behavioral health interventions to help him with that anxiety, but I know that's a real hard step for people to take."

