Mid-Michigan RV show takes place this weekend

Are you in the market for an RV, or just looking for plans for this weekend? If so, the Mid-Michigan RV Show might be the place for you.

In its 23rd year, hosted by Mid-Michigan Premiere RV Show, the Michigan State University Pavilion will be filled with 50 different brands of RV's from three local dealers.

"We as a dealer group, we put this show on ourselves so it's affordable. We don't have huge overhead expenses. Not only can we offer good prices, but it's inexpensive to get in and parking is free. It's an inexpensive family event even if you're not in the market to buy an RV. It's a great way to spend the afternoon," said Doug Collins, owner of Price Right RV.

The show includes a display of over 70,000 square feet with a selection of travel trailers, fifth wheels, hi-breds, pop-up campers, lightweight travel trailers, RV parts and accessories and more.

Admission is $6 and anyone under the age of 17 gets in for free.

These are the hours of the show for the weekend:

Thursday, Jan. 16: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan 17: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan 19: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, check out Mid-Michigan Premier RV Show's Facebook Page here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.