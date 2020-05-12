Microgym owners: Let us open up

Size matters at the gym.

But in this case gym owners are saying bigger isn't better.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office says there's no plan to open gyms back up to the public any time soon.

But microgym owners say they have a plan to follow CDC guidelines as soon as that happens.

"There are many businesses that are under the guidelines that can do it, and that I think should be given the chance to as long as they can do it safely," said Victory Martial Arts Owner John Faett.

With the State of Michigan slowly but surely allowing more businesses to reopen, owners of microgyms are asking "why not us?"

"It's kind of like the size of the place and the number of members," said High Five Fitness Owner Nate Feldpausch.

Feldpausch says there are never more than ten of their 90 or so members inside at once.

"When you talk about gatherings of ten or fewer people, social distancing, staying 6 feet away from people, we can accomplish that," said Feldpausch.

The same can be done at Victory Martial arts, Faett says his classes can easily spread out.

:They can maintain those rules a guidelines as long as everyone is respectful of each other," said Faett.

Both owners say they can easily keep their facilities clean by not sharing equipment and taking time to disinfect any shared surfaces between classes.

"People are going to be in charge of making sure they're doing their part to keep it clean in here," said Feldpausch.

"You can do things like that with a smaller gym, because you can control the student population," said Faett.

They don't want their businesses open for themselves; they want current and potential members to be able to benefit from their services and stay healthy.

"I know that for my own kids it makes a huge difference, and it has for other families that I've worked with...getting that physical exercise and that outlet," said Faett.

"I guarantee if you ask a lot of our nurses, doctors, and veterans, this is a huge outlet for their mental health, and they need that more now than ever," said Feldpausch.